Carol Pember Kidneys are shutting down; a dialysis is administered. Carol was told that dialysis three times a week for a month and maybe kidney function would be restored. Carol said, "Dialysis will not assure me quality of living, only prolong the process of dying - no dialysis!" She refused treatment and Carol Pember left behind the body that had served her for almost 83 years and was wearing out, and entered the other side of physical life to see what waited there. Carol (Kern) Pember was born into the terminal condition of life in Chanute, Kansas, October 24, 1937. She entered whatever lies beyond on July 3, 2020, in Shawnee, Kansas. In between those two dates she lived life to the fullest. In 1955 she entered Ottawa University, Ottawa, Kansas, where her future husband, Marion Pember was a student. Cupid's arrow hit its mark, and they were married June 9, 1957. They celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary not long before she died. Marriage set her on an adventure she had never expected. Her husband became an Army chaplain and she lived in places, and visited places she never thought would be possible. Germany, Alaska, California, and New York were among those places. In Alaska she finished a BSc degree that had been interrupted by marriage. In California she completed an MA degree and became a marriage and family counselor. That skill was used proficiently after retirement when she and her husband conducted pre-marriage seminars for a number of years at Old Mission United Methodist Church. She also served a year at Old Mission United Methodist Church as the Early Childhood Coordinator for their preschool. She was very good at handicrafts. For many years she made her own clothes. She was attacked by the quilting bug, and a quilting form was often part of the home décor. In her home are examples of leaded glass creations from her hands. Doing these things put her in the midst of one of her favorite pastimesbeing with people. She was always involved with women's clubs and other activities on posts where her husband was assigned. At one post she was named the home maker of the month. At Ft. Riley, Kansas she was the Executive Director of the Fort Riley Historical Society in 1987-88. In 1989-90, she was named an Outstanding Volunteer at Fort Riley. After retirement she continued her love of handicrafts by teaching a class on basket weaving. In the midst of all of this, whatever she was doing or wherever she was she is most remembered for her infectious laugh and wearing jewelry that matched her clothes. After retirement the travel bug hit, and she, along with Marion, became members of the Wally Byam Caravan Club, International. To translate for you that is the Airstream Club. She attended numerous rallies and caravans with Marion. She also helped Marion lead Airstream caravans as far east as Newfoundland and as far west as Alaska. Travel to new places and seeing new things was a priority for her. In the midst of this she had time to be a mother and wife, and later grandmother and great-grandmother. Her devotion to her family was returned when all learned she had entered home hospice care. Two children, six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren visited her shortly before her death. That was a highlight of her last days. It probably even extended her life for a week. Those who survive her include her husband, Marion Pember; her son, Kenton Pember and wife Jennifer, daughter Kimberly (Pember) Renoth and husband Andre. Six grandchildren, Stefan Renoth and wife Emily, with great-granddaughter, Penelope, and great-grandson, Maverick; Katherina Renoth; Kharissa (Renoth) Graham and husband Tanner; Dustin Renoth and wife Lindsay, with great-granddaughter, Everly; Leigh Pember; and Laura (Pember) Brown, husband Dane, with great-grandson, Barrett, and great-granddaughter, Isla Rose. Sisters-in-law, Juanita Parker, and Shirley Kern also survives her. There are cousins and other relatives out there, but why try to list them all. There are a lot of friends out there also, but who they are is for them to decide. Memorial contributions may be made to Old Mission United Methodist Church; 5519 State Park Rd; Fairway, KS 66205.