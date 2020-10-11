1/
Carol Ritt
1950 - 2020
Kansas City, Kansas - Carol Ritt, 69, a native of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on October 7th, 2020. She was born on October 29th, 1950 to Paul & Mary Hardesty.
Visitation is Thursday October 15th from 5-7, Rosary at 5:30, Amos Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Drive Shawnee, KS 66203. Mass October 16th at 11 am, St. Paul Catholic Church, 21650 W 115th Ter Olathe, KS 66061. Graveside services immediately after at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
For full obituary, please visit www.amosfamily.com.



Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Amos Family Funeral Home
OCT
15
Rosary
05:30 PM
Amos Family Funeral Home
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
OCT
16
Graveside service
Resurrection Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
