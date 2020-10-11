Carol Ritt
October 29, 1950 - October 7, 2020
Kansas City, Kansas - Carol Ritt, 69, a native of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on October 7th, 2020. She was born on October 29th, 1950 to Paul & Mary Hardesty.
Visitation is Thursday October 15th from 5-7, Rosary at 5:30, Amos Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Drive Shawnee, KS 66203. Mass October 16th at 11 am, St. Paul Catholic Church, 21650 W 115th Ter Olathe, KS 66061. Graveside services immediately after at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
For full obituary, please visit www.amosfamily.com
