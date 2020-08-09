Carol S. Cunningham Carol Schaffer Cunningham, Kansas City, MO, passed away Saturday July 25, 2020. She suffered from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) for a number of years preceding her death. Carol was 63 years old. Carol is originally from Syracuse, NY and moved to Kansas City, MO in 1985 with her future husband, Martin A. Cunningham, where he had begun working at Allied-Bendix plant (now Honeywell FM&T). Carol worked at the 16th Circuit Court of Jackson County Missouri Probate Division and then at the US Courts Western District of Missouri Bankruptcy Court, until she retired in June, 2017. Carol was very active during her life participating in walking groups, dog training and traveling. She acquired many friends in Kansas City and always kept in touch with her long term friends in the Syracuse area. She will be missed by all. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, William F. Schaffer, Helen C. Schaffer, and her sister Elizabeth S. Kendrick. She is survived by her husband Martin, niece Brenda (Paul) Parker, nephews Mathew (Heather) Kosinski and Todd (Lauren) Kosinski, grandnieces Carissa Cornwell, Chelsie Cornwell and Caley Cornwell and grand nephews, Liam Kosinski, Mosiah Kosinski and Jase Kosinski. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to your local animal shelter or local hospice group.