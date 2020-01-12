Kansas City Star Obituaries
Carol Schlitzer

Carol Schlitzer Obituary
Carol Schlitzer 1941 2020 Carol Schlitzer, 78, passed away January 7, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. A rosary will be prayed on Tuesday, January 14 at 5:30 pm followed by visitation until 8 pm at St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 4101 E 105th Ter., KCMO 64137. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday January 15 at 10:30 am at the Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Children's Mercy Hospital or . Full obit can be read at MuehlebachChapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 12, 2020
