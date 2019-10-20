Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
(816) 753-6200
Carol V. Petty

Carol V. Petty Obituary
Carol V. Petty Carol passed on to glory on October 17, 2019. Carol had lived in Kansas and Missouri most of her life. Carol was blessed to meet her first great-great-granddaughter, Abagail, before her passing. Carol is preceded in death by her mother and father and brother. Survivors include her sons, Mike Hull (Debbie) of the family home and David Hull of Lake of the Ozarks; her grandchildren, Carolynn, Dustin, Nikki (Steven), Daniel (Tasha) and Jet; and many great grandchildren. Condolences may be made at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 20, 2019
