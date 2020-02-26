|
|
Carol Vaughan Fry Carol Vaughan Frye left her earthly family to join others she loved. Her death on February 24 was the same day as the birthday of her mother, who preceded her in death. Carol was a spirited and loving mother and educator, making her mark on the lives of hundreds and hundreds of children in her forty-five years of teaching in the Shawnee Mission School District, Kansas City, Kansas School District, and a brief time in Augsburg, Germany. Carol could be found spending many extra hours preparing for her students. She lived her career. When she wasn't in her classroom, she could be heard cheering on her sons' hockey games and ringing her cowbell, sitting on the sidelines as an early "soccer mom," or shuttling her sons to music lessons. Carol was a sustaining member of the Junior League of Wyandotte and Johnson County and worshipped at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church. She was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority at Baker University where she earned her bachelor's degree followed by a master's degree at Webster University. A lifelong learner, she completed an additional sixty post-master's credits from Ottawa University. Together with her husband and family, she built a successful program for collecting, rehabbing, and donating musical instruments to children, youth, and traumatically injured soldiers both regionally and around the world, providing more than 2500 instruments and more than 30 scholarships for music students. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Fred E. and Mildred Summerhouse Vaughan and her son, Jeremy. She leaves her husband, Dr. Harold Frye, two sons, Christopher (Erin), Andrew (Michelle), brothers Fred Vaughan (Barbara), and Charles Vaughan. Carol and Harold were planning a quiet celebration of their 50th anniversary in May. She left six grandchildren who were the light of her life. A large and loving family of in-laws, nieces, nephews, and their families will miss her radiant smile. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, February 29, at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrances to Music 4 Jeremy's Cherubs Foundation which can be left or sent to the church, 11000 College Blvd., Overland Park, KS 66210. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 26, 2020