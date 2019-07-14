|
Carol Joan Venable Carol Venable, 82, died peacefully June 13, 2019, after a brief illness and a nine-year battle with Alzheimer's. Carol was born July 26, 1936, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to Harry and Henrietta (Buckley) Richardson. She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Donald Holman Venable, her mother and father, her stepfather, Roland Hamilton, her brother, James Richardson, and her half-brother, Michael Hamilton. She is survived by her children, Teresa (Brian) McMillan, Melanie (Kevin) Bowlin, Cozy (Mark) Palmer, Barry (Galina) Venable, and Bryce Venable; her five grandchildren and three great grandchildren; her sister, Janet Gail Holloway; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Carol leaves a legacy of love, devotion to family and friends, artistic excellence in innumerable pursuits, and a boundless wit that lightens the sadness of her passing. Her children welcome friends and family to a Celebration of Life from 1:00 to 4:00, on Saturday, July 27th at the home of Teresa and Brian McMillan, at 7420 N Wabash Ave, Gladstone, MO 64118. Carol will be interred in a private service at Sunny Slope Cemetery, Richmond, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 14, 2019