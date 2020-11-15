1/1
Carole A. Faltermeier
1939 - 2020
May 30, 1939 - November 10, 2020
Shawnee, Kansas - Carole A. Faltermeier, 81, of Shawnee, KS passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, November 19 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Carole will be laid to rest in the Resurrection Mausoleum in Lenexa, KS. For those unable to attend, the services will be livestreamed from the Amos Family Funeral Home Facebook page. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Children's Center for the Visually Impaired, 3101 Main Street Kansas City, MO 64111 or to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203. Carole was born May 30, 1939 to the late Tony and Agnes Bartko Grimm in Kansas City, Missouri. She graduated from Shawnee Mission Rural High School in 1957. While working as a checker at Van's Food Center, Carole met a young sacker, Albert Faltermeier. They were married on February 15, 1958. Carole worked as a Secretary for Southwestern Bell before retiring in 2001 after 24 years. Carole was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church for over 63 years. She was active with the Johnson County Young Matrons for many years and was the publisher of their newsletter "The Scroll" for over 10 years. Carole enjoyed spending time at home and the lake house that she built with her family. She was a great wife, mother and grandmother. Carole is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Albert Faltermeier; two daughters, Sheryl Moore and husband Ron; Kimberly Waldron and husband Jack; three sons, William Faltermeier and wife Patricia; Steven Faltermeier and wife Teresa; Michael Faltermeier and wife Diana; three brothers, Donald Grimm and wife Sharon; Ronald Grimm; Gary Grimm and wife Patricia; a sister in law, Elsie Grimm; 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Carole is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Anthony and Warren Grimm and a sister in law Karen Grimm.



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
