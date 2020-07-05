Carole Ann (Bart) Holcomb Carole Ann (Bart) Holcomb died at home in Olathe surrounded by her family on June 29, 2020 after battling cancer. Born July 12, 1948 in Runnells, Iowa she is survived by her husband, Mark, her daughters, Rebecca (Tony Smith) Holcomb, Sarah (Eric Whiteman) Holcomb, and Kristen (Scott) Holcomb-Wallace. She is survived by her siblings, Jim (Cynthia) Bartelma, and Connie (Ron) Banks, and a fairly incredible extended family of overachievers. Family was the center of her life. Bart loved her nieces, nephews, and grandchildren infinitely and without reservation. She leaves 7 grandchildren who made her eyes sparkle. She taught elementary school and was simply exemplary. One of her students still wrote to her 50 years later. She tutored her husband into medical school. She left the classroom to start her family. She turned out a MD, a JD, and a DVM. All women of singular determination and character. And, most importantly, damned good people. Her greatest accomplishment was being. She lived in the moment and she lived for others. She was loving, wise, kind, and giving. She left a million plans and projects unfinished but completed the most important task for all of us- living a life of goodness for others. In lieu of flowers, gold bars, or diamonds, Bart requested donations to Blue Valley Christian Church.