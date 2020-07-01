Carole Ann Smith Carole Ann Smith, age 84, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020, at McCrite Plaza at Briarcliff in Kansas City, MO. She is preceded in death by her parents, William Walker and Hazel Bird; sisters, Betty Ruth Bird, Jeannette Baxter Bates and Barbara Sue Hershey; and brother, Walker Reames Bird. She is survived by her husband, Conrad Smith, formerly of Liberty, MO. She is the beloved mother of Stephanie Smith, Jennifer (Michael) Short, Brian (Molly) Smith, and Kyle (Jen) Smith;and proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren and one great grandson. Carole was born on September 20, 1935 in Stafford, Kansas. She attended the University of Kansas in Lawrence where she earned a teaching degree. After graduation, she taught school in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Carole married Conrad Smith on August 30, 1958. They moved to Liberty, MO in 1964 where they lived and worked and raised their four children. Carole finished her professional career working as a clerk at the Clay County Courthouse in Liberty. She and Conrad volunteered their time at Liberty Hospital TreeHouse. Carole attended the Liberty Christian Church, First Presbyterian Church, and Liberty United Methodist. Carole loved to spend her free time reading, growing vegetables in her garden and perennial flowers in the yard. Her greatest joy was the gathering of family, where she created lasting family traditions and memories. She made everything special. A memorial service will be planned when family and friends can once again gather. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to Liberty Hospital Home Health and Hospice, 2521 Glenn Hendren Dr, Liberty, MO 64068. You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 1, 2020.