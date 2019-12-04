|
Carole Ingram Carole Ann Ingram crossed the threshold to enter His glorious Kingdom on November 30, 2019. We are certain there was a jubilee in Heaven to welcome this triumphant soul who lived a life fully in love, faith, and service to others by doing "all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can." -John Wesley Born Carole Ann Williams in Paris, IL, on November 3, 1942, to the late Marjorie Vautrin (Cline) and Howard Gordon Williams, the younger of two daughters. She grew up on a farm in Brocton, IL, in close proximity to her beloved grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, and often recounted the blessings and the importance of family. Carole met her one and only love, Larry Joe Ingram, from Redmon, IL, in the 7th grade. Their first date was the Junior Prom at Brocton High. Both would go on to attend Eastern Illinois University in 1960 and were married on February 24, 1963. In three years, on a music scholarship, Carole obtained her undergraduate degree in Music Education/Piano Performance with a minor in organ; and a Masters degree in Piano Performance. Carole declined an invitation to join a concert circuit as a pianist in Europe, choosing to focus on being a wife, public music teacher, private piano teacher, and church organist. Her long and distinguished music career included professional pianist/organist as soloist and accompanist, music & piano teacher, and countless awards, accreditations and affiliations with music chapters. Carole would often say her greatest joy was being a devoted wife to Larry, and mother/grandmother to her four children and nine grandchildren a gift her family treasures as beneficiaries of her love, grace, and example. Carole also wanted to play and teach piano for as long as she could, and quite miraculously, she never retired from the bench, where she made a joyful noise in music worship from a very young age. Beyond her love for her family, Carole was a loyal friend to everyone. She loved to laugh, and always found time to listen, cry, help, and care for others amidst her very full schedule. Carole was also a flavorful cook and baker, including specialties like pork chops and gravy, oyster dressing, and pies that were off the charts! Carole had a gentle touch and caring nature, but watch out! She was a fierce competitor in terms of doing your best! Without question, there was no room for half efforts (whether it be sports, music, or dusting furniture), and she expected you to exemplify the best in etiquette and/or sportsmanship. She was a steadfast fan of her cherished Cornhuskers and the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs for more than 45 years. Carole was the ultimate Pollyanna, never giving in or getting down, never a complainer, and an uncanny resilience that most definitely enabled her to rise above a multi-front war with ovarian cancer. In the end, she defeated all odds, and her spirit won. She wanted to live forever, and believe her wish was granted in a special place up above. Carole is survived by husband, Larry; son, Jeff, and wife, Kim, children Cooper, Danielle, Chuck; daughter, Jo Anne, and husband, Troy, children Ella and Grant; son, Grant, and wife, Laura, children Brett and Callie; daughter, Elizabeth, children Cody and Lillie; sister, Mary Helen & Ken Hamilton; and sister-in-law, Mary Kay McDonald. A visitation will be held at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church on Sunday, December 8, from 1-3 pm. 13300 Kenneth Rd. Leawood, Kansas. 66209. Her Funeral and Celebration of Life will be held Monday, December 9, at 10 am. at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church. There will be a brief reception in the church lobby following the service before family attends a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in her honor. Arr: Signature Funerals 816-214-5174 www.signaturefunerals.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 4, 2019