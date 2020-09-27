1/1
Carole Kathryn Bickimer
Carole Bickimer
September 23, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Carole Kathryn Bickimer, 87, passed away on September 23, 2020. Carole was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband Thomas Elwood and her son, Paul Bickimer, and grandson Paul Bickimer. Carole is survived by her children Tom Bickimer (Mary), Mary Ferran (Dave), Leslie Bullington (Greg), Laura Kalmus (Bernie), 21 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Anyone who was blessed to know our Mom experienced her unwavering faith, unconditional love and grace. On Thursday October 1st the rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. followed by eulogies at 9:50 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More. Service will be live streamed. To view click Join Live Stream button on Carole's site at mtmoriah.net at 9:50 a.m. A full obituary may be read and condolences expressed at mtmoriah.net.



Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Rosary
09:30 AM
St. Thomas More
OCT
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More
