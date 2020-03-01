Home

Carole Munoz Carole Marie Brownfield Montgomery Munoz passed into the hands of the Lord on February 19, 2020 at the age of 79. Carole was born in Kansas City on October 10, 1940 to Curtis and Marjorie Brownfield. She leaves behind her husband of 38 years Louis Munoz, son Bret Montgomery (Tina), sisters Barbara Brownfield and Debbie Carle (Bill), brother Jim Brownfield (Kristy), grandson Trent Montgomery, and numerous nieces and nephews. Carole was a full body donor to medical science. A Celebration of Life will be held March 14, 2020, at 1:00 pm at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 1433 NW R.D. Mize Rd., Blue Springs, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 1, 2020
