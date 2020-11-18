1/1
Carole Whelan
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carole Whelan
March 28, 1942 - November 14, 2020
Lee's Summit, Missouri - Carole Evelyn Whelan, 78, Lee's Summit, MO passed away Saturday November 14, 2020. Visitation will be 1-2:00pm Friday November 20th followed by a memorial service at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society in memory of Carole.
Carole was born March 28, 1942 in Baltimore, Maryland to John and Ruth Davidson. She graduated from Collingswood High School in Collingswood, New Jersey. She married Robert M. Whelan on April 29, 1961 and they were happily married for 52 years until Robert passed away in 2013. They lived in Camden, NJ, New York, Leawood and Lee's Summit, Missouri.
Carole is survived by her two sons: Robert J. Whelan and Paul D. Whelan and one brother, John W. Davidson. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens
11200 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66210
(913) 451-1860
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved