Carole Whelan
March 28, 1942 - November 14, 2020
Lee's Summit, Missouri - Carole Evelyn Whelan, 78, Lee's Summit, MO passed away Saturday November 14, 2020. Visitation will be 1-2:00pm Friday November 20th followed by a memorial service at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society
in memory of Carole.
Carole was born March 28, 1942 in Baltimore, Maryland to John and Ruth Davidson. She graduated from Collingswood High School in Collingswood, New Jersey. She married Robert M. Whelan on April 29, 1961 and they were happily married for 52 years until Robert passed away in 2013. They lived in Camden, NJ, New York, Leawood and Lee's Summit, Missouri.
Carole is survived by her two sons: Robert J. Whelan and Paul D. Whelan and one brother, John W. Davidson.