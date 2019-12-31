|
Caroline Cecelia Fuentes Caroline Cecelia Fuentes, 78, Shawnee, KS passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church; inurnment will be in the Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be 10-11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203. Caroline was born in Bluffton, IN to Walter and Roberta Gleim. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Emerson J. VanWassehnova, sister, Janet and brother, Robert. Survivors include her husband, Benny Fuentes; and three brothers, Richard, Rex and Stephan Gleim. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com. (arr. Amos Family Chapel of Shawnee, 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 31, 2019