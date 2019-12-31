Kansas City Star Obituaries
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Caroline Cecelia Fuentes

Caroline Cecelia Fuentes Obituary
Caroline Cecelia Fuentes Caroline Cecelia Fuentes, 78, Shawnee, KS passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church; inurnment will be in the Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be 10-11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203. Caroline was born in Bluffton, IN to Walter and Roberta Gleim. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Emerson J. VanWassehnova, sister, Janet and brother, Robert. Survivors include her husband, Benny Fuentes; and three brothers, Richard, Rex and Stephan Gleim. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com. (arr. Amos Family Chapel of Shawnee, 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 31, 2019
