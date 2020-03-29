|
|
Caroline Elizabeth "CeCe" Evans Wall Caroline Elizabeth "CeCe" Evans Wall, 56 of Raytown Mo passed away on March 22, 2020. CeCe was born in Twenty-nine Palms, CA on July 12, 1963 to Carol J Evans and Calvin W Evans. She graduated from Park Hill High School in Parkville MO and received a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Rockhurst College. She met her husband Dean Wall in right field general admission at Royals Stadium on August 8, 1985. They were married on August 22, 1992 and remained devoted to each other for over 27 years. CeCe worked in the insurance industry for many years prior to obtaining her Master's degree in Education from Rockhurst College. She subsequently taught school in the Raytown and Hickman Mills School Districts. She taught math at Ruskin High School until after the first of the year, continuing her dedication and commitment to her students throughout most of her illness. CeCe was preceded in death by her father Calvin W Evans. She is survived by her loving husband Dean of the home, mother Carol J Evans of Webster Groves, MO, and a brother, Nathaniel V Evans and his family of Milford, Michigan. She also leaves her two beloved kitties Maya Dean and CiCi. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Kansas City Hospice, 1500 Meadow Lake Parkway, Suite 200, Kansas City, MO 64114 or the Kansas City Pet Project, 7077 Elmwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memories can be shared on Kansas City Cremation websitekccremation.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 29, 2020