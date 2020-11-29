Caroline French
November 24, 2020
Prairie Village, Kansas - Caroline McBride French died peacefully at her home on November 24, 2020 at age 95. She was predeceased by her loving husband, William L. French, her mother, Caroline Elizabeth (Corbett) McBride, father, Charles Lewis McBride, Sr., and her brother, Charles Lewis McBride, Jr. Caroline was an accomplished attorney before her retirement, a lover of music, especially the opera and was very generous and philanthropic her entire life. She will be laid to rest with her husband and mother in a private ceremony on Monday, November 30 at Mt Moriah. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your favorite charity
in Caroline's honor.