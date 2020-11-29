1/
Caroline French
Caroline French
November 24, 2020
Prairie Village, Kansas - Caroline McBride French died peacefully at her home on November 24, 2020 at age 95. She was predeceased by her loving husband, William L. French, her mother, Caroline Elizabeth (Corbett) McBride, father, Charles Lewis McBride, Sr., and her brother, Charles Lewis McBride, Jr. Caroline was an accomplished attorney before her retirement, a lover of music, especially the opera and was very generous and philanthropic her entire life. She will be laid to rest with her husband and mother in a private ceremony on Monday, November 30 at Mt Moriah. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your favorite charity in Caroline's honor.



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
8169422004
