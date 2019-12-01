Kansas City Star Obituaries
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
(913) 334-3366
Caroline Mae Spencer Obituary
Caroline Mae Spencer Caroline Mae Spencer, 93, found her path to heaven on November 4, 2019. She passed away peacefully at her home from natural causes with family by her side. Caroline was born November 26, 1925 in Kansas City, KS and was the first of 3 daughter's to Niels and Emma Hansen, She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Husband Lowell Spencer and brother in law Don. She is survived by her daughters, Amy Black and husband Gordon, Sally Palin and husband Greg. Four grandchildren, Riley Black and wife Tara, Talia Black, Emma Palin, and Ian Palin. Two great-grandchildren, Sophia Clark and Jett Black. Two sisters, JoAnn Fleming, Sandra Stephens and husband Bob. 4 Nephews as well as many friends. Private Services for Caroline will held at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home on December 9th, 2019 A Celebration of Life gathering for Friends and Family will be at 1p.m Monday, December 9 at The Forum at Overland Park, 3501 W. 95th, OP, KS. Arrangements: Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 913-334-3366
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 1, 2019
