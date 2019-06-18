Caroline Margareth Weber Caroline Margareth Weber, age 76, was freed from her pain on June 15th, 2019, to be with the Lord. Caroline was born on April 16th, 1943 in Cresco, Iowa to George J. and Stella (Hemann) Weber. She grew up on a family farm near Lamar, Missouri, graduating from Lamar High School in 1961. She became an amputee at the age of 6 and learned to walk with a peg leg before being fitted with a prosthesis. In 1961, she moved to Kansas City, Missouri and worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield a little over 50 years. During the early years while working at Blue Cross Blue Shield she also worked a part time job with General Development. In the early 60's she also volunteered as a Grey Lady with the Red Cross at St. Luke's Hospital. Also during her time at Blue Cross Blue Shield she took a class thru Penn Valley College in medical terminology related to her work. In May of 2000, Caroline was honored as Missouri Outstanding Older Worker. Caroline was lauded for her volunteer efforts and stamina in overcoming challenges. She was also praised for her taking the initiative and developing ideas that lead to change. Caroline enjoyed singing and sang with the KC Chapter of Sweet Adeline's for a short time. She also sang with the Redemptorist Our Lady of Perpetual Help for 50 years. After her retirement she volunteered working for her church helping out where ever they needed an extra pair of hands. Caroline loved baking cookies for family and friends and church groups when asked. Caroline was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Norma Jean; and brothers, Jerome J. and Duane W. Weber; a great-nephew, Travis LaBove and a nephew, Dennis Besse. Caroline is survived by sisters, Mary A. Besse, Morgan City, Louisiana and Sandra (Vern) VanStratten, Nevada, Missouri; brothers, John M. Weber (Susan Bennett), Sheldon, Missouri and Martin D. (Connie) Weber, Pittsburg, Kansas, along with many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Rosary will be held Monday, June 17th at 6:30 p.m. with visitation immediately following until 8:00 p.m. at Daniel Funeral Home in Lamar, Missouri. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, June 18th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lamar, MO., with burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lamar. Contributions are suggested and made payable to Ronald McDonald House or St. Jude's Children Hospital in Care of Daniel Funeral Home.

Published in Kansas City Star on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary