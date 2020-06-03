Carolyn Beth (Hickman) Mershon Carolyn Beth Mershon (Hickman), 86, Stockton, MO passed away peacefully Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 6:28 AM at the Bolivar Citizens Memorial Hospital due to a brain aneurysm. The eldest of two children, Carolyn, was born January 17, 1934, at the family farmhouse in Cedar County, MO to John O and Lida M (Clark) Hickman. At an early age, Carolyn's parents encouraged the hallmarks for a life worth living. The meaning of unshakable faith, the love of family, generous service to others, and a continuous optimistic outlook on life. Carolyn graduated from Humansville High School in 1951. She then attended Southwest Baptist College and MO State Teachers College studying music education. Carolyn began her teaching career at Long Lane, MO, at the age of 18. Carolyn then moved to Jackson County MO and taught music in the Grandview and Fort Osage School Districts before meeting the love of her life, Roger Waldo Mershon, of Buckner, MO. They were united in marriage on August 5, 1956, at the First Baptist Church in Humansville, MO. From this union, they had three sons Clark, Paul, and Gary. Living on the farm east of Buckner, Carolyn was a devoted farm wife and faithful mother to her three sons. She was also the local authority in teaching piano lessons. She would routinely have forty students and a waiting list of future pianists. Carolyn used her musical gifts at the Buckner United Methodist Church and Six Mile Baptist Church directing choirs and playing the piano and organ. To expand their farming business, Carolyn and Waldo relocated to Harrisonville, MO where they farmed in Bates and Cass Counties. The family received the Cass County Farm Family of the Year Award in 1983. During this time in her life, Carolyn was also involved in the restaurant business, owning a couple of establishments in Harrisonville. For many years she sold insurance for American Republic Insurance Company which suited her servant heart in helping people. Retiring in 1994, Carolyn and Waldo transitioned back to her family farm outside of Humansville to slow down just a bit. They remained active in their church, First Baptist Church of Humansville. In 2013, Carolyn moved to Stockton, MO creating new memories for her family and friends. Carolyn attended Stockton Christian Church, where she was an organist on occasion and joined in on bible studies. Carolyn was a member of the Shady Hill Club and enjoyed hosting gatherings in her home. Carolyn's greatest pleasures were sharing her faith, spending time with her family, hosting social gatherings, tending to the garden, mowing the lawn on her John Deere, playing the piano by ear, chatting about politics, and assisting people in need. Carolyn's legacy is a pathway that can guide us in our lives. Survivors include three sons: Clark Mershon and wife Karen, Columbia, Paul Mershon, Overland Park, KS., Gary Mershon and wife Vicky, Olathe, KS., four grandchildren: Mason and Ward Mershon, Columbia, Anna and Allison Mershon, Overland Park, KS. Brothers-in-law, Richard Mershon and wife Sue, Independence, Tom Mershon and wife Janet, Buckner, Jack Mershon, Buckner, Bill Powell and wife Linda, Knoxville, TN. Sisters-in-law, Carol Hickman, Stockton, Louise Mershon, Wellington, and Pam Mershon, Sibley, and a host of nieces and nephews. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Calvin Hickman, husband, Waldo Mershon, brothers-in-law, Norman Pick, Dean Ehlers, Jerry Mershon, and Ed Mershon. Sisters-in-law, Marilyn Pick, Joanne Ehlers, Priscilla Mershon, and Barbara Querry. Under the direction of Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, the funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Stockton Christian Church located at 703 West St, Stockton, MO 65785 with burial in the Stockton Cemetery. Please join the family as they celebrate her life. The family suggests contributions to the memorial fund at Stockton Christian Church or Shady Hill Club. Online condolences may be made at https://www.brumbackfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 3, 2020.