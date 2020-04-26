|
Carolyn Guy-Riley Carolyn Guy-Riley, 83, of Parkville, Mo passed away peacefully on Wed. April 22, 2020 with her loving daughter, Michele and granddaughter, Brooke at her bedside. Carolyn was born Feb. 9, 1937 to Woodrow and Virginia (Consbrock) Thrasher in Ft. Madison, IA. Carolyn was preceded in death by her two husbands': "Denny" Guy and Arthur Riley; parents and brother, Dave Thrasher. Survived by her children: Michele Stillwell (Jim); Mike Guy (Donna); and Chris Guy (Susan). Condolences and full obituary may be viewed at meyersfuneralchapel.com Arr: Meyers Funeral Chapel
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 26, 2020