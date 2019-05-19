Dr. Carolyn H. Conklin Dr. Carolyn H Conklin, 80, of Shawnee, KS, passed on May 4 in her home. A vibrantly passionate woman, Carolyn was known as "Dr.C", "Hiki", "Mom" & "GG". Regardless of the moniker, she embodied a fierce tenacity and conviction in life seldom encoun-tered. Born in Sioux City, IA, Carolyn graduated from Central High, ('57) and later Morningside College ('61) with a BA in English Lit. Devoted to a life in education, she earned her MA in Counseling Psych from KSU ('68) and her Ph.D in Ed. Leadership and Org. Comm in '94 from KU. She worked tirelessly in Turner, Basehor Linwood and Mill Valley districts for decades teaching, counseling and developing curriculum, as well as, earning grants for at-risk and alternative ed programs. As part of national research teams, she focused on how the brain learns to translate scientific findings into practicum. The goal: expand an educator's toolkit in a diverse classroom. Devoted PEO sister and proud Mensa member, she was a life-long advocate for ALL students. She cherished the moments when a student would "get it" and "the light bulb goes on". GG often remarked as to the enormous pride and fervent love she has for her family: sister/brother-in-law Sandy & Chuck Bussing, daughter Angel Stahl; sons Neil Conklin, Wayne Dubin and daughter-in-law Lynn Dubin; her five grandkids, Samantha 29 & son-in-law Michael, Morgan 23, Mason 21, Aidan 17 and Ava 14, as well as her two great-grandchildren, Emma 4 and Noah 18 mos. Carolyn is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim "Jamie" Conklin and her parents Sam & Ione Heikes. Visitation will be 5 7 p.m., Friday, May 24th at the Amos Family Funeral Home. Memorial services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, May 25th at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.AmosFamily.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary