Carolyn Harbordt Holden Carolyn Harbordt Holden of Prairie Village, KS, passed away Feb. 2, 2019. She was 86 years old. Carolyn was the youngest child of the late Edwin and Mildred Harbordt of Kansas City, MO. Carolyn attended Border Star Elementary School, Southwest High School and Sunset Hill School. She studied at Brown University before graduating from Kansas University, where she was a Kappa Alpha Theta. After college she was a BOTAR and worked for Hallmark Cards. She married George W. Holden in 1956 and raised three sons in Kansas City. She was a lifelong member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, where she was a devoted member of the Altar Guild. She was also a longtime member of the Junior League of Kansas City, MO. Carolyn was committed to the Children's Relief Association at Children's Mercy Hospital, served on the board and as treasurer of the Richard Cabot Medical Clinic, and was a stalwart supporter and volunteer at Pembroke Country Day School. Carolyn held a great appreciation for the arts, and enjoyed watching tennis, football, and KU basketball. She always put her family first, and loved hosting celebrations with family and friends. She was a beautiful blend of grace and strength, and will be remembered affectionately for her exceptional advice, outstanding sandwiches, and caring nature. She is predeceased by her parents, her brothers Edwin and Carl Harbordt, her husband George W. Holden, and eldest son George H. Holden. She is survived by her son Charles Holden of Leawood, KS, and son Thomas (Lorie) Holden of Overland Park, KS, her granddaughters Mae Lyn Holden and Grace Rose Holden, her sister-in-law Ruth Holden, her nieces Susan, Karen, and Dale, nephew Kurt, and their families, as well as dear extended family members. The family would like to express gratitude to the Claridge Court community, as well as St. Luke's Hospice. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 6401 Wornall Terrace, KCMO 64113 or St. Luke's Home Care and Hospice, 901 E. 104th Street, KCMO 64131.

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary