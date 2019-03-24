Carolyn "Sue" Hill Carolyn "Sue" Hill, 76, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away at hr home on March 21, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 pm Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Speaks Suburban Chapel. Sue was born on October 29, 1942 in Elsinor, MO to James and Maude (Laney) Woods. Sue graduated from Wheaton High School where she participated in volleyball, softball, and a cheerleader for the basketball team. After moving to the KC area, Sue spent time modeling for businesses on the Plaza before joining Western Electric. For the past 20 years she has worked alongside her husband in the family business, Hemco Corp.. Her love of sports has continued throughout her life and she developed a great passion for golf. Sue enjoyed traveling relishing the beauty and wonders of the world around her. She had a warm and generous spirit and was always willing to lend a helping hand top all in need. Sue was the first to organize a get together for family and friends. She loved dogs and always had one to share her home with. Sue was dearly loved and her passing has left a whole in many hearts that can never be filled. Survivors include; husband Ronald Hill; daughter Regina Hill and her husband Edwin; son Randy Brown; stepchildren Ronald Hill, Jr., Cheryl Hummel and Jason Hill; sister Shirley Sermon and her husband Robert; 4 grandchildren; a large extended family and many friends. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com



