Carolyn Jean (Grother) Pruitt Willoughby On March 27th, 2019 at 9:25 A.M. God called home Carolyn Jean (Grother) Pruitt Willoughby. She was a beloved sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Carolyn was born March 30, 1943, in Cole Camp, Missouri. She was raised on the family farm, where her two brothers; Charles and his wife Mary and John and wife Beth, still reside. Carolyn was a High School Graduate from Cole Camp, Missouri. She then met and married her first husband, Ernest Pruitt and together they had four children, William, Charles, Michael, and Rebecca. Later in life, Mrs. Pruitt remarried Victor R. Willoughby III, adding three step-children: Scott, Cheryl & Carol. She always loved being outside in the sun, whether she was tending to her garden, flowers, reading, being on the water, or you could often find her basking in the sun. She lived a full and wonderful life. She was a lifelong bartender and business owner. She also taught belly dancing and would take any opportunity to belly dance for enjoyment for herself as well as for others. Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Edna Grother; her sister Pauline; one niece Sally; both husbands Ernest and Victor, and grandson Charles (CJ). Carolyn leaves behind four children: three sons, William E. Pruitt and wife Heather, Charles E. Pruitt and wife Crystal, Michael J. Pruitt and wife Kari; and daughter, Rebecca S. Sanders, all of Kansas City, Kansas; three step-children,Scott Willoughby and wife Trena, Cheryl Sowerby and husband Pat, Carol Roebuck and husband Dennis; 14 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 7 step grandchildren; and 5 step great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Maple Hill Funeral Home on Monday, April 1st, 2019 at 11 AM, with a visitation starting prior at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations for the family dinner.

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary