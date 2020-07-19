Carolyn Joan Ragsdale Carolyn Joan Ragsdale, aged 54, of Goodyear, Arizona passed away on June 30th, 2020. She was born in Kansas City to Grant and Joan Ragsdale, February 20, 1966. Carolyn lived a full life of faith and service, work and play, conversation and community. Carolyn earned her Kansas Certified Nurse Aide and worked in assisted living facilities for years. Lately she was very active at The Church at Litchfield Park with youth activities and jewelry crafts. We know Carolyn would like to thank all the people who loved and supported her through her sometimes difficult, most often joyful, journey through this life. She also deeply appreciated the support of the Pebble Creek neighborhood craft fairs where she was able to sell her beautiful earrings, bracelets and necklaces. She leaves behind her Mother and Father, Joan and Grant Ragsdale of Goodyear, AZ, brother Ken Ragsdale of Seattle, WA, her Aunt Jane Way of Goodyear, AZ and numerous other family and friends throughout the country. If so inclined please donate to The Church at Litchfield Park, 300 N Old Litchfield Rd, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340. Carolyn's work with the youth groups was very important to her. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at her church.



