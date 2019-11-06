|
Carolyn "Karol" Joyce LaLonde Carolyn "Karol" Joyce LaLonde, 70, of Bullhead City, AZ, formally of Shawnee, KS, died peacefully on October 17, 2019. Born in Jackson County, Missouri, she was preceded in death by her parents Joyce (Tait) and James Bailey and her husband Richard LaLonde. Karol was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She described herself as: "decisive, persuasive, suborn, smart, active, headstrong and challenging." She lived a life full of creativity to include: professional actress, professional clown, cake decorator, and writer. She attended Emporia State University as a theater major, worked for the Department of Education, White Sands Missile Range, and as a Training Consultant for GE Capital. As a stay-at-home mom during her children's younger years, Karol enjoyed being part of the local community. She was heavily active in the PTA, ran a little theater out of her home for the neighborhood children, engineered a campaign for a local mayoral candidate, led Cub Scout troops, and enjoyed the company of her many friends. She returned to school later in life, when in 1993, she received a Business Management Degree with honors from Ottawa University. In 1996, Karol was a passenger in a serious automobile accident. The incident left her with numerous shattered bones and a permanent brain injury. She struggled for 23 years trying to recapture her memory and overcome the pain inflicted by the incident. She was a member of several traumatic brain injury groups and tried to help others who suffered from similar situations. Karol met "the love of her life" in 1998. She and Richard dated for years and eventually married in 2004. They resided together in their lovely home in Bullhead City, AZ until his death in 2011. Karol had an enormous passion for travel. One of her life-long achievements was to visit all 50 states, something she accomplished 2010. Karol could often be found at the penny and nickel slots, slowing chipping away at the Laughlin Casinos with her special brand of luck. She truly enjoyed her many friends, and would often keep in contact through social media. She is survived by three children Kendra (Charlie) Murray, Terra (Ralph) Herzog, Jamie Cipra and her sister Linda (Vince) Weber. She leaves behind eight grandchildren: Addison, Max, Mary, Caleb, Chalasea, Ariana, Benjamin, and Peri, two nephews: Chris and Mick and her faithful cat Scruffy. Karol requested a private funeral in Bullhead City. In lieu of flowers or cards, her family requests that donations are sent in her honor to the Brain Injury Association of America at 1608 Spring Hill Road, Suite 110, Vienna, VA 22182, or online at biausa.org. Please check the box to indicate whom the donation is being made in memory of.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 6, 2019