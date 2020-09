Carolyn Keith Stevenson Carolyn Keith Stevenson, 93, of Leawood, KS died Sept 12, 2020 at home surrounded by family. She was born in Topeka, KS. She was the first home health Physical Therapist in the KC Metro. She is survived by brother, Dr. Charles Keith, 4 children (Sue Olson, Clint Stevenson, Sara Melling, and Keith Stevenson), 7 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Verne Stevenson.



