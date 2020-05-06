Carolyn M. Loughbom Carolyn M. Loughbom, 92, Mission, KS, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at her home. A private family service was held on Tuesday with burial in Resurrection Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held in the future at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Overland Park, KS. Carolyn was born February 15, 1928, in Kansas City, KS, the daughter of Joseph and Marie (Holcomb) Carey, Sr. She was a graduate of Bishop Ward High School and received a Bachelor of Arts in English Education from St. Mary College. Following, she was a grade school teacher and library assistant and was also a volunteer for her community, often in educational programs. She was a member of The Junior League of Kansas City, Kansas, The Monday Club and a bridge club that spanned decades. Carolyn married Robert D. Loughbom on June 23, 1950 and he preceded her in death in 2008. Also, preceding her in death was her brother Joseph Carey Jr. (Alice). Carolyn is survived by her children Celeste Stanfield (Chris), Diane Ball (Charlie) and Bob Loughbom, grandchildren Melissa Salsbury (Patrick), Joe Stanfield (Bonnie), Alex Ball (Meagan) and Evan Ball, MD and great grandchildren Hank Salsbury, Chet Salsbury, Rex Stanfield and Leslie Carolyn Ball, sister-in-law Janet Davee and three nieces and one nephew. Carolyn will be remembered for nurturing her family and friends, sharing her love of literature, art, music, film and travel, her soft yet spirited sense of humor, her creative and artistic qualities and her generosity and grace. The family suggests memorial contributions to Sisters Servants of Mary, 800 N. 18th Street, Kansas City, Kansas 66102 or Cancer Action, 10520 Barkley, # 100, Overland Park, Kansas 66212. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on May 6, 2020.