Carolyn M. Loughbom
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn M. Loughbom Carolyn M. Loughbom, 92, Mission, KS, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at her home. A private family service was held on Tuesday with burial in Resurrection Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held in the future at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Overland Park, KS. Carolyn was born February 15, 1928, in Kansas City, KS, the daughter of Joseph and Marie (Holcomb) Carey, Sr. She was a graduate of Bishop Ward High School and received a Bachelor of Arts in English Education from St. Mary College. Following, she was a grade school teacher and library assistant and was also a volunteer for her community, often in educational programs. She was a member of The Junior League of Kansas City, Kansas, The Monday Club and a bridge club that spanned decades. Carolyn married Robert D. Loughbom on June 23, 1950 and he preceded her in death in 2008. Also, preceding her in death was her brother Joseph Carey Jr. (Alice). Carolyn is survived by her children Celeste Stanfield (Chris), Diane Ball (Charlie) and Bob Loughbom, grandchildren Melissa Salsbury (Patrick), Joe Stanfield (Bonnie), Alex Ball (Meagan) and Evan Ball, MD and great grandchildren Hank Salsbury, Chet Salsbury, Rex Stanfield and Leslie Carolyn Ball, sister-in-law Janet Davee and three nieces and one nephew. Carolyn will be remembered for nurturing her family and friends, sharing her love of literature, art, music, film and travel, her soft yet spirited sense of humor, her creative and artistic qualities and her generosity and grace. The family suggests memorial contributions to Sisters Servants of Mary, 800 N. 18th Street, Kansas City, Kansas 66102 or Cancer Action, 10520 Barkley, # 100, Overland Park, Kansas 66212. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home (913) 438-6444)


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved