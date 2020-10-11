Condolences to the McCalls from the Davison family. Carolyn was a long-time PAL, tutoring students at the Franklin and Faxon Elementary Schools. She came week after week, year after year with dear Jeannine Smith to work with first graders. What lucky students they were. They started tutoring early in the life of Front Porch Alliance when many Village people were afraid to go to the Ivanhoe Neighborhood. Ivanhoe is full of one way streets, and one day they got a little lost, taking a rather circuitous route through the neighborhood. Carolyn liked to tell the story of a police officer stopping the two white haired ladies asking, "What are you two doing in this neighborhood? You shouldn't be here!" Carolyn scolded him, "Officer, we're trying to get to Franklin School, and we're late. Our students are waiting for us. Please let us go. We've got to get going!" Kevin, Bruce recalls your Boy Scout days, and Bruce's mother Betty loved Carolyn, as did all who knew her. Carolyn and Jeannine were featured in an article in the Kansas City Star called "24 hours of volunteering" in February 2012. Picture below.



What a great gal.



With sympathy,



Charlotte Davison, Coordinator of Faxon PAL Program and friend



Charlotte Davison

Friend