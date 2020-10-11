1/
Carolyn McCaul
1924 - 2020
Carolyn McCaul
September 3, 1924 - October 8, 2020
Leawood, Kansas - Born in San Francisco, CA to Alphonise and Regina Heller, Carolyn was raised in Altadena, CA and moved to Kansas City with the Braun engineering company in 1948. She met her husband, Donald, on the Plaza tennis courts and married in 1950.
A member of Village Church since 1953, she taught church school, sang in choir, and served as an Elder. She volunteered for many years with the church's Front Porch Alliance and Food Pantry. In the community, she tutored children in KC, MO, and volunteered for 15 years at Children's Mercy.
Carolyn was also very active in her children's activities: PTA member at 3 schools and Boy Scouts Mother's Club, and she faithfully attended tennis matches, baseball games and swimming meets.
Vacations were spent traveling to see California families and camping trips. Breckenridge, CO was her favorite summer spot; Sanibel Island in winter. She and Don also had memorable trips to Europe visiting their Exchange Student Johan.
Donald McCaul died in 2017. Carolyn is survived and so loved by her children, Kevin (and Harriette) McCaul, Fargo, ND; Connie McCaul Melhuse, Chicago, IL; and Bryan (and Susan) McCaul, Alamo, CA; along with 7 grandchildren and a great grandson and granddaughter.
Donations could be sent in lieu of flowers to the Endowment Trust at Village Presbyterian Church, Prairie Village, Kansas.


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 10, 2020
So grateful for the years we had with Mom. Her energy, love and her spirit will be with us forever
Connie Melhuse
Daughter
October 9, 2020
Condolences to the McCalls from the Davison family. Carolyn was a long-time PAL, tutoring students at the Franklin and Faxon Elementary Schools. She came week after week, year after year with dear Jeannine Smith to work with first graders. What lucky students they were. They started tutoring early in the life of Front Porch Alliance when many Village people were afraid to go to the Ivanhoe Neighborhood. Ivanhoe is full of one way streets, and one day they got a little lost, taking a rather circuitous route through the neighborhood. Carolyn liked to tell the story of a police officer stopping the two white haired ladies asking, "What are you two doing in this neighborhood? You shouldn't be here!" Carolyn scolded him, "Officer, we're trying to get to Franklin School, and we're late. Our students are waiting for us. Please let us go. We've got to get going!" Kevin, Bruce recalls your Boy Scout days, and Bruce's mother Betty loved Carolyn, as did all who knew her. Carolyn and Jeannine were featured in an article in the Kansas City Star called "24 hours of volunteering" in February 2012. Picture below.

What a great gal.

With sympathy,

Charlotte Davison, Coordinator of Faxon PAL Program and friend
Charlotte Davison
Friend
