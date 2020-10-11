Carolyn McCaul
September 3, 1924 - October 8, 2020
Leawood, Kansas - Born in San Francisco, CA to Alphonise and Regina Heller, Carolyn was raised in Altadena, CA and moved to Kansas City with the Braun engineering company in 1948. She met her husband, Donald, on the Plaza tennis courts and married in 1950.
A member of Village Church since 1953, she taught church school, sang in choir, and served as an Elder. She volunteered for many years with the church's Front Porch Alliance and Food Pantry. In the community, she tutored children in KC, MO, and volunteered for 15 years at Children's Mercy.
Carolyn was also very active in her children's activities: PTA member at 3 schools and Boy Scouts Mother's Club, and she faithfully attended tennis matches, baseball games and swimming meets.
Vacations were spent traveling to see California families and camping trips. Breckenridge, CO was her favorite summer spot; Sanibel Island in winter. She and Don also had memorable trips to Europe visiting their Exchange Student Johan.
Donald McCaul died in 2017. Carolyn is survived and so loved by her children, Kevin (and Harriette) McCaul, Fargo, ND; Connie McCaul Melhuse, Chicago, IL; and Bryan (and Susan) McCaul, Alamo, CA; along with 7 grandchildren and a great grandson and granddaughter.
Donations could be sent in lieu of flowers to the Endowment Trust at Village Presbyterian Church, Prairie Village, Kansas.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 11, 2020.