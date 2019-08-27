|
Carolyn Merker Carolyn Merker died August 23, 2019. Born May 13, 1929 to Lillian and Sam Galitzky and she lived her entire life in the Kansas City area. On Christmas Day, 1948, she married Morris Merker. Her husband of nearly 70 years preceded Carolyn in death in July 2018. Carolyn worked for Sun Publications for 28 years retiring in 1995. After retiring, she volunteered for the American Stroke Foundation and Menorah Hospital. Survivors include sons, Randy (Gail) and Rich (Jenni); grandchildren, Brian Merker, Adam Merker (Sara), Oliver Elliott (Wendy), Sarah Ekey (Mike), McKenzie Breidenthal, Ben Breidenthal and 9 great grandchildren. A private family graveside service was held on Sunday, August 25th. The family recommends donations to The Temple, Congregation B'nai Jehudah or to Kansas City Hospice House.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 27, 2019