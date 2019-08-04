|
Carolyn R. (Cox) Mahoney Carolyn Ruth (Cox) Mahoney, age 77, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. She was born in Carrollton, MO, February 13, 1942, daughter of the late Gordon and Melissa "Ruth" (Nee: Lathrop) Miller. Carolyn graduated from Carrollton High School "Class of 1960". Surviving are her husband, Dennis; children, Kim (Donald) Malczynski, Kenneth Elton (Kimberly) Cox; Visitation will be held at the Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main St, Racine, WI, Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 10 A.M. until time of service/12 P.M. Memorials to your local Domestic Violence Agency have been suggested. Please see our website for a full obituary.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 4, 2019