Carolyn Ruth Carnahan Carolyn Ruth Carnahan passed away on January 18, 2019, at the Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Chesapeake, VA, following a brief illness. She was born in Kansas City, KS on May 18, 1934 to Robert E. and Gertrude M. (Keilhack) Patterson, the youngest of 5 children. She grew up in Kansas City and Shawnee, KS. By profession, Carol was a legal assistant with law firms Shook, Hardy and Bacon and Lathrop and Gage, retiring in 2006. An accomplished musician, Carol was a classically-trained pianist, who also knew her way around a string bass. She was a licensed private pilot, and loved her time in the air. She was an avid reader, a practitioner of tai chi, and a student of all things, particularly current events. She enjoyed the needle arts including quilting, knitting, crochet and sewing. After relocating to Grove City, PA in 2009, she enjoyed spending time with family, and taking classes at the YMCA. Above all, Carol was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Charles and Robert, her sisters Virginia Oakes and Gloria Flesher, beloved sister-in-law Florence Patterson, nieces Christine Ryan, Gerre Lee Shemark and Linda Gregory; and is survived by daughters Deborah Allen and Caron Carnahan, sons-in-law Butch Allen and David Dailey; five grandchildren: Bobby Allen and spouse Teresa, Warrant Officer Erin Allen and spouse Brittany, Julia Dailey and spouse Parker Filer, Trevor Dailey, and Bri Dailey; three great-grandchildren, Chloe and Colin Allen and Sage Self Allen; nieces Susan Monroe, Jenny Maseredjian, Terry Prazak, Claudette Patterson, and nephew, Kit Alan Patterson. A celebration of life will be held in Slippery Rock, PA at a time to be determined.

