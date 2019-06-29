Carolyn Sue Wilson Carolyn Sue Wilson, 70, of Lee's Summit, Missouri passed away June 2, 2019 at Research Medical Center from heart complications. Carol worked as a waitress for most of her life, most recently at Waids. She met and befriended many people throughout her career and treated everyone she encountered as family. Carol was known and loved for her selfless and kind-hearted nature. Carol enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping at thrift stores for good deals, and the occasional trip to the casino. Carol was preceded in death by her grandmother Mildred Shelton, mother Peggy Lou Corwine, and dear friend Faye. Carol is survived by her beloved partner of 20 years JC Samuels Jr., her sister Vicki Schriber, her two children Curt Wilson and Kim Blobaum, two nephews Steve Giangreco and Jeremy Schriber, niece Roxanne Giangreco, three grandchildren Samuel and Breanna Mahan and Shqula Racy, great niece Nikki Bowman, and two great granddaughters Mila and Samiyah. She is also survived by two uncles Doug and Jack Shelton and many cousins. Carol was a woman of faith and often spoke of, one day, seeing her mother and best friend again. She is now out of pain and in the place that she knew she was meant to be. There will be no services at this time.

Published in Kansas City Star on June 29, 2019