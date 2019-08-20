Home

Carolyn Wetmore Shipman Gilles Carolyn Wetmore Shipman Gilles, 102 years old, born Dec. 27, 1916, Kansas City, Missouri to Alvin V. Wetmore & Gertrude Rowlands Wetmore. She passed away on August 15, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. She is survived by her daughter Judith and Susan, 1 granddaughter, 3 grandsons, and 6 great grandchildren. Carolyn worked for the Kansas City Gas Co. She married James E. Shipman during WWII. They traveled while he remained in the Air Force until his death in a military plane crash in 1958. Carolyn and her daughters moved back to KC. Lou Gilles was a former Rosedale High School friend whom she married in 1975. They lived in Conway, South Carolina before returning home to KC. Carolyn is buried between her father, A. Wetmore and her brother, Jack A.V. Wetmore, Jr. in Highland Park Cemetery, KCK.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 20, 2019
