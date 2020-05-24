Carrie Merritt Young Carrie Merritt Young passed 05/07/2020.Born 06/13/1939 in KCMO to Melvin & Marguerite Merritt. After graduating from SE HS in 1957, she married Rick Young on 09/21/1957. They renewed their vows 03/04/2020 celebrating 62 1/2 years together. A lifelong resident of KC, she raised her family & enjoyed a successful career in real estate for 15 yrs & held her broker's license in KS & MO. After real estate, she joined her husband and children to expand Cy Young Industries, Inc. and was instrumental in its growth, making it what it is today. She loved theatre, travel and anything family oriented. Her enthusiasm with her family's genealogy took her to Ireland, twice. She traced her family to the 1600's. She took pride in being a businesswoman, wife, mother & grandmother. Especially a grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Nancy Williams. She leaves her husband Rick Young, children Jody Akins, Cathy Oxley (Tom), Rick Jr (Giselle) Diane Koeser (Mark), Nancy (Bill Flatt), grandchildren Melissa Akins DePratt (Tony), Stephen Akins, & Jack Oxley. Carrie was as beautiful in death as she was in life. Visitation 05/29/2020 9:00 AM followed by Mass 10:00 AM Church of the Ascension OPKS graveside immediately following Mt. Olivet Raytown MO. Arr. to Mt. Moriah 10507 Holmes KCMO. Visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/kansas-city-mo/carrie-young-9177412 to see full obituary and leave condolences.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 24, 2020.