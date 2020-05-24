Carrie Merritt Young
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carrie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carrie Merritt Young Carrie Merritt Young passed 05/07/2020.Born 06/13/1939 in KCMO to Melvin & Marguerite Merritt. After graduating from SE HS in 1957, she married Rick Young on 09/21/1957. They renewed their vows 03/04/2020 celebrating 62 1/2 years together. A lifelong resident of KC, she raised her family & enjoyed a successful career in real estate for 15 yrs & held her broker's license in KS & MO. After real estate, she joined her husband and children to expand Cy Young Industries, Inc. and was instrumental in its growth, making it what it is today. She loved theatre, travel and anything family oriented. Her enthusiasm with her family's genealogy took her to Ireland, twice. She traced her family to the 1600's. She took pride in being a businesswoman, wife, mother & grandmother. Especially a grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Nancy Williams. She leaves her husband Rick Young, children Jody Akins, Cathy Oxley (Tom), Rick Jr (Giselle) Diane Koeser (Mark), Nancy (Bill Flatt), grandchildren Melissa Akins DePratt (Tony), Stephen Akins, & Jack Oxley. Carrie was as beautiful in death as she was in life. Visitation 05/29/2020 9:00 AM followed by Mass 10:00 AM Church of the Ascension OPKS graveside immediately following Mt. Olivet Raytown MO. Arr. to Mt. Moriah 10507 Holmes KCMO. Visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/kansas-city-mo/carrie-young-9177412 to see full obituary and leave condolences.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
09:00 AM
Church of the Ascension OPKS
Send Flowers
MAY
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Church of the Ascension OPKS
Send Flowers
MAY
29
Graveside service
Mt. Olivet
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
8169422004
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved