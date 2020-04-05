Kansas City Star Obituaries
Carrie Q. Rodgers


1927 - 2020
Carrie Q. Rodgers Obituary
Carrie Q. Rodgers Carrie Q. Rodgers, 92, of Overland Park, KS passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. She was born on October 23, 1927 to Obediah and Mary (Hale) Stevens in Norborne, MO. Carrie was preceded in death by her husband, Loren Rodgers; brother, Obert Stevens, and by sister-in-laws, Darlene Stevens and Mary Ellen Stevens. Survivors include her daughter, Theresa "Renee" (Richard) Rodgers-Campbell; brothers, Francis Stevens and Edward (Judy) Stevens; grandchildren, Genevieve (Wes) Casey and Caitlin Campbell, and many nephews and nieces. A private entombment will be held at Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa, KS; a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Complete obituary at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2020
