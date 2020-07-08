Carroll L. "Joe" McDonald Carroll L. "Joe" McDonald of Lee's Summit/Belton, MO died Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Sun City West, AZ. He was born to Raymond and Florence McDonald in Spokane, WA on January 27, 1950. Joe honorably served in the United States Air Force from 1972 1976. He was a member of the 533 Pipefitters Union and worked at the Honeywell Plant on 95th Street for 37 years and was a 10-year member of American Legion Post 189. He loved camping, fishing and float trips. As the years went by, he discovered golf, playing as much as 3 times a week, all while working full time. Joe loved the beauty of this world and took the time to admire starry skies, sunrises and sunsets. Joe was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Raymond "Little Joe" McDonald and his parents. He is survived by his wife, Robin McDonald of the home; daughter Kelly (Lee) Baughman, Spokane, WA; Son Jeff McDonald of Lone Jack, MO; Son Kris McDonald (Don) of Overland Park, KS; Step-children Joshua, Lainee and Jared Goosman. He also leaves his Brother Gary (Claire) McDonald of Blue Springs, MO; Laurie (Dennis) Romig of Austin, TX; thirteen grandchildren and too many friends to count. A Celebration of Life will be held at Elegant Affairs, 12121 Blue Ridge Blvd., Suite X, Grandview, MO on Saturday, July 11, 2020 between 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm. Anyone wishing to send floral arrangements should request delivery after 12:30 pm on the day of memorial. Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com
