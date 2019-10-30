|
Carroll Sue Smith Carroll Sue Smith, 82, passed away peacefully October 28, 2019, with her son and daughter-in-law by her side. She was born October 5, 1937 in Huron, SD. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald R. Hobbs, daughter, Dawna Sue Hobbs, and sister, Helen Hurwitz. She is survived by her husband, Chester W. Smith, son Donald C. Hobbs (Katie), grandchildren Lynda Tucker (James), Ross Hobbs (Lesly), and 5 great-grandchildren. Memorial services pending.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 30, 2019