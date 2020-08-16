Cary Glenn Huffman Cary Glenn Huffman of Kansas City passed away on August 12, 2020.Born in Laddonia, Missouri, to Pauline Pearl Worley and Joseph Michael Huffman, Sr. who preceded him in death, Cary graduated from Park Hill High School in 1969 and enlisted in the Navy.After serving two tours in Vietnam, Cary returned to Missouri to wed Mary Margret Middleton in 1974. Cary leaves behind his devoted wife, Mary, and his four children: Michelle, Alicia and her husband Erik, Nathan, and Hannah.Ca
ry also leaves behind his older brother, Joseph Michael Huffman, Jr. of Kearney, and his sister, Debi Nicholson and her husband Keith of Salem, Indiana.