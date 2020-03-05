|
|
Caterina Bianco Caterina Bianco, 82, Kansas City, MO, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 surrounded by her family. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 525 Campbell St., Kansas City, MO 64106. Entombment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Caterina was born December 2, 1936, in Castelvetrano, Sicily, to the late Giuseppe and Caterina Guarino. Caterina babysat out of her home in Northeast for several years. She treated every child she babysat like they were her own, and it showed as several of the families would send pictures of their kids for years after they left her care. Her passion was her family, cleaning her house and cooking. She was an incredibly talented cook, loved feeding anyone who came into her home and made some of the best homemade Italian bread in Kansas City. Her kids and grandkids were her life's joy and she was always there to help when needed. Caterina was preceded in her death by her parents, and several siblings both in Kansas City, and Castelvetrano. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Vito; daughter Rosa Bianco; daughter Anna Bianco; daughter Cathy and Louis Vittoria; son Jasper and Anna Marie Bianco; her grandchildren who she loved with all of her heart: Amanda (Herik) Delarosa, Jessica Lopez, Michael, Mikaela and Matthew Vittoria, Vincent and Lauren Hamilton, Vito and Michael Bianco; great-grandchildren, Erika and Herik Delarosa, and Sophia Vittoria; brother John and Rosa Guarino; sister Maria Leone; sister-in-law Rosa Guarino; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers: Vito Bianco, Michael Bianco, Vincent Hamilton, Michael Vittoria, Herik Delarosa and Jake Moody. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 5, 2020