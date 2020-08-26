Catherine Ann "Cathy"Bianco Catherine Ann "Cathy" Bianco, 63, passed away May 15, 2020. Born April 10, 1957 in Milwaukee, WI to Paul L. and Margaret E. Jaekels. She received a Bachelors in Physical Therapy from Saint Louis University. She was a devoted Physical Therapist for over 30 years. Cathy was a devout Catholic and a proud member of the St. Elizabeth Parish. Cathy left behind a legacy characterized by a strong faith in God, and her unwavering love and devotion to her husband and best friend Joseph, and sons Andrew and Timothy. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Tom Jaekels. Survivors include her husband, Joseph J. Bianco; sons, Andrew Bianco, Timothy Bianco and wife Mary Bianco; brother, Tim Jaekels and spouse Lisa; sister, Mary Jaekels and husband Mike. The rosary will be prayed at 10:30 am Friday, August 28th at St. Elizabeth Church, 75th and Main St., Kansas City, MO followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The rosary and Mass will be livestreamed on Facebook at www.muehlebachchapel.com
. Private interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, KS. In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions to St. Elizabeth Capital Campaign Fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com
.