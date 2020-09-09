Catherine Ann Constant Catherine Ann Constant (Berry), left her physical body on September 3, 2020, on what would have been her 71st wedding anniversary. She was 91 years old April 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul C. Constant, Jr., her mother, Georgia Berry, her father, Fred Berry, her three brothers, Wendell, Don and Kenneth, and a great-granddaughter, Delaney Anast. She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Paul Constant (Jan), Robert Constant (Joyce), Deanna Farris (Jim), and John Constant (Patti); by her 17 grandchildren; and by her 26 great-grandchildren. Catherine was born in Slater, Missouri, where she graduated from high school before moving to Kansas City in 1947. After meeting at Community Christian Church, she married Paul, in 1949. She was a devoted mom who worked diligently to care for, to encourage and to support her children in all their endeavors. She was tirelessly active in the lives of her grandchildren and, as she was able, her great-grandchildren. She made her house a warm home where all felt welcome and comfortable ALWAYS! Beyond her family, she had many dear friends. She was a faithful Christian, devoted to her Savior, Jesus Christ. She loved the Word of God. She was a member of Colonial Presbyterian Church and Bible studies with special friends. She played the piano and loved to read, sew, scrapbook, and garden. She is loved deeply and dearly. She will be missed exceedingly by many. You can find the complete Obituary online at www.mtmoriah.net
. The funeral for family will be held at the Mount Moriah Funeral Home and Cemetery on Thursday, September 10, 2020. The service will be video-recorded. Please check with the family regarding link information. Donations in honor of Catherine may be given to City Union Mission, 1100 E. 11th St., KCMO 64106; and Colonial Presbyterian Church, 9500 Wornall Rd., KCMO 64114.