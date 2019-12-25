|
Catherine Ann Trenton Catherine Ann "Cathy" Trenton, 57, passed away at home December 24, 2019 in Prairie Village, Kansas due to complications following breast cancer. Cathy was born on September 10, 1962 in Kansas City, Mo to Clifford and Carol Trenton. She was a Barstow School "Lifer" attending the school from Pre-K through High School. Known for her school spirit and enthusiasm as a cheerleader, she was crowned Homecoming Queen in her senior year. Her summers included weeks at Walden Camp in Maine. When home, her favorite spot was in the sun beside the pool. Throughout her childhood, the Trenton family enjoyed vacationing in Florida. Cathy attended Pine Manor College and Katherine Gibbs School in Boston. Her career as an executive assistant took her from New York to London. She lived in Fort Lauderdale, Florida before moving back to Kansas City to work in the family business, the Arthur Fels Co. After training as a massage therapist, Cathy found her true calling. It was in this role that she touched so many lives. She volunteered her time offering comfort to hospice patients and their caregivers. Cathy loved cooking, throwing dinner parties, and hosting out of town visitors. Nothing made Cathy happier than to dote on her friends and family. She spoiled her beloved dogs, the late Eddy and Ruby, often preparing organic, ground veal for their dinners. Her travels included some adventurous destinations but, frequent trips to visit longtime friends and share in celebrations were always a priority. Each person Cathy welcomed into her life felt a special connection to her. Never one to criticize or judge, Cathy was the embodiment of unconditional love. She is defined by her open heart, her giving spirit and her snorting laugh. Cathy is survived by her parents Clifford and Carol Trenton of Kansas City; her brother and his wife, Steve and Debbie Trenton of Kansas City; and her nephew and niece, Andrew and Emily Trenton. Service will be held Friday December 27th, 11:00am in The White Theatre at the Jewish Community Center. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to KCHospice.org.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 25, 2019