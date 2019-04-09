Catherine "Kay" DiRaimo Bybee Catherine "Kay" DiRaimo Bybee, 96, born July 4, 1922, passed away April 6, 2019. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening, April 10th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Muehlebach Funeral Care, 6800 Troost Avenue, KCMO 64131. A Prayer Service will be held on Thursday, April 11th at 9:30 a.m. at Muehlebach with burial following at Ft. Leavenworth Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Kay married J.B.Bybee on May 9, 1959 and was married for 53 years. Kay was preceded in death by her husband, J.B. ByBee, an infant daughter, Lisa Kay, her parents, Nick and Lina DiRaimo, 3 brothers, Frank, Donald and Robert DiRaimo, sister, Rosemary Serrone, nephew, Girard Serrone, niece Madeline Ann (DiRaimo) Short. She is survived by brother, Nick Jr. and wife Angela DiRaimo and brother-in-law, Dominic Serrone and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and two great-great nieces. Kay was employed by The U.S. Government for 35 years with 25 year of those years with The National Weather Service. Kay and Jay loved to travel all over the USA including Hawaii and Alaska. They loved to dance and play bingo. Kay was a member of The American Legion Auxiliary for over 70 years and a member of the Tirey J. Ford Post 21. Kay was also District President in 1955 and again in 1988. Kay also enjoyed listening to classical and operatic music. Special thanks to niece Virginia and nephew Bob Zink on taking care of her on her last months of life. Prior to those months, she was a resident for 15 years at Brookdale Overland Park 119th, 6101 W. 119th Street, OPKS. Friends may share condolences at www.MuehlebachChapel.com



Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary