Catherine Frances (Mufic) Vrbanac Catherine Frances (Mufic) Vrbanac, passed away on November 8, 2019 at the age of 98. She was a lifelong resident of KCK until such time as she required specialized nursing care for Alzheimer's. Catherine fought a lengthy and courageous battle against Alzheimer's for over 15 years, after having seen her own Mother pass of the same disease. Preceded in death by her parents Frank and Helen (Matson) Mufic; her husband of 25 years, Frank C. Vrbanac; and son, Francis. Surviving are son, Mark S. Vrbanac of Kansas City; and daughters Angela Vrbanac-Libby (Rod) of Livermore, CA; and Marie Vrbanac of Overland Park; grandson Matt Smith (Barb) and great granddaughter Chloe of Allen,TX; great granddaughters Brigitte Mena, Ashely Coleman (Chad); and great-great granddaughter Ella Mae. All services will be at the Cathedral of St. Peter, 416 N. 14th St., KCK. Rosary at 9:00am on Wed Dec. 4, with visitation from 9:30-10:00am, Mass at 10:00am. Burial at Mt Calvary Cem. KCK. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in her name or utilizing this weblink - http://act.alz.org/goto/MemoryZMatter2019 Our family would like to thank all the staff members of Blessed Health and Home Care, Ashford Place, Manor Care of Overland Park, Brighton Gardens, and Catholic Community Hospice for their love and care of our Mom.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 1, 2019