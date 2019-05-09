|
Catherine Granger Catherine Granger, 64, of Olathe, KS, passed away May 3, 2019. Visitation will be 6 - 8 PM Friday at Maple Hill Funeral Home, where the funeral service will begin at 10 AM Saturday. Burial at Maple Hill Cemetery. She leaves behind 5 daughters, Tina Littlejohn, Helen Maynez both of Olathe, Jeannie Green of NKC, MO, Tricia Orrison of Edgerton, Andrea Mora of KC, KS, 3 sisters, 3 brothers,17 grand children and 11 great grand children.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 9, 2019