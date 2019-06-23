|
Catherine J. Laws Catherine (Cathie) Laws, age 64, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019, at the Kansas City Hospice House. Cathie was born July 6, 1954, in Leavenworth, Kansas to Jack and Lorraine Heafley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Lorraine, brother Jay, daughter Jessica Laws, and sister Jacqui Thomas. Cathie has been devoted to Alcoholic Anonymous since 2005, recently achieving 14 years of continued sobriety. She volunteered at the Healing House and sponsored women who were beginning their recovery journey. She lived by the Book of Alcoholic Anonymous. Cathie is survived by her son Spencer Laws, sister Sandee Heafley/Alan Quimby, brother Emmitt Thomas, numerous aunts, cousins and close friends. Please join us in celebrating Cathie's life Saturday, June 29 from 11am-1pm at the Healing House, 4505 St. John Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64123. In lieu of flowers, Cathie requested donations be made to Healing House at www.healinghousekc.org
Published in Kansas City Star on June 23, 2019