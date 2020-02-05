|
|
Catherine K Bush Catherine K. Bush, 93, of Overland Park, KS, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. A Rosary will be prayed at 4:00 PM followed by a visitation from 4:30-6:00 PM on Thursday, February 6 at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia St., Lenexa, KS. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM Friday, February 7, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 13615 W. 92nd Lenexa, KS. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Breast Cancer Research. Catherine was born November 14, 1926, in Kansas City, MO. She worked at Pride Cleaners for 25 years. Catherine was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and the Daughters of Isabella. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years Ray G. Bush, Jr. Catherine is survived by two daughters Rae Ann Bergman, Kimberlee Fox and her husband Gary, both of Overland Park, KS, 3 granddaughters Teresa Martin, Crystal Fox, Elizabeth Fox Hinton and 7 great grandchildren. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 5, 2020